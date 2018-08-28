Mother accused of killing child and putting her in duffel bag charged with murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) – A Las Vegas mother who reported her 3-year-old daughter missing last week is now in jail without bond after investigators said they found the girl’s body at the family's home.
Aisha Thomas, 29, is accused of killing her daughter, Dejah. She was officially charged Tuesday morning with murder.
Authorities said Thomas had reported her daughter missing last week, but police found Dejah's body in a duffel bag in Thomas' closet on Thursday, Aug. 23.
Thomas is being held without bail.
"I'm trying to wake up from a nightmare," said Teena Stansberry, the victim's grandmother.
Stansberry is the mother of the victim’s father, Don Hunt Jr., who was arrested Sunday, Aug. 19, on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the alleged murder.
Stansberry lives in California, but will travel to Las Vegas later this week to sort out details for Dejah's funeral and custody for her other three grandchildren – 2-year-old twin girls and an 8-month-old, who she said were hospitalized.
She said the twins had internal injuries. The 8-month-old is in stable condition.
Dejah's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.
"My heart is broken, and I don't think it will ever be the same," Stansberry said.
