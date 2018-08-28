Mid-90′s with Feels-Like Temps Over 100° and Isolated PM Storms

We could see some showers and thunderstorms develop as we move on past lunchtime today, but they will be very isolated. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s, but when you factor in the humidity in the heat index will be closer to 100° if not slightly above it. Better chances for storms will move in as we head on into your Wednesday and then again into Thursday. Temperatures will cool slightly, but don’t expect much because we are still expecting the low 90s out there every day this week. Feels like temperature is depending on rainfall could range from the mid to upper 90s into the low triple digits.