Marshall County schools pay tribute to Arab community by playing ‘Dixie’ at first football game

(WAFF) - A Marshall County school played the song ‘Dixie’ at a football game after the Arab school superintendent decided to nix the decades-long traditional song from their band’s playlist.
Asbury Principal Clay Webber says he requested that the song be played as a tribute to folks in Arab.
Asbury won the game 19-to-7 over county rival Brindlee Mountain.
After the team’s first touchdown, ‘Dixie’ played on the stadium’s PA system.
Principal Clay Webber says it only played after the first touchdown and that it was at his request.
Some residents in Arab say they’re working to try to restore Dixie as Arab’s fight song and plan to be at Thursday evening’s school board meeting.
The principal is not the only one supporting Dixie. Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley says she supports playing ‘Dixie’, especially if they score a lot of touchdowns.
Webber says other songs were played after touchdowns that game.
It’s unknown at this time if ‘Dixie’ will play again at Asbury. Webber says it could ring out again, but a decision has not been made.
