Man charged with child abuse in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A man has been arrested on a child abuse charge in Decatur.
Decatur police say they responded to a report of child abuse at Walker Jackson Elementary School on Aug. 24. A school employee told police that a child was showing bruises and circular marks on their body that were consistent with the use of a cord.
During an investigation, police identified Frank Nettles as a primary suspect.
Nettles then met with police before being charged and booked into the Morgan County Jail.
