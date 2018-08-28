Man charged with child abuse in Decatur

An elementary school teacher reported to police after noticing bruises and marks on the child.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 28, 2018 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:03 PM

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A man has been arrested on a child abuse charge in Decatur.

Decatur police say they responded to a report of child abuse at Walker Jackson Elementary School on Aug. 24. A school employee told police that a child was showing bruises and circular marks on their body that were consistent with the use of a cord.

During an investigation, police identified Frank Nettles as a primary suspect.

Nettles then met with police before being charged and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

