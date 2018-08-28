Man charged in fatal south Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police have made an arrest following a Monday night drive-by shooting.
Authorities say they have arrested 22-year-old William Eric Wooden for the shooting death of 20-year-old Kevin Ray Stewart. He has been charged with capital murder.
The shooting happened Monday night on Wade Road, behind the Owens Cross Roads Publix, but it is still in Huntsville city limits.
Huntsville police say officers were called to the scene around 8:57 Monday night. They reportedly found Stewart in the roadway, dead from gunshot wounds.
Wooden is reportedly the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-girlfriend.
Police also say the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.
