Limestone County Career Technical Center offers advanced manufacturing program

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A new class will give some high school students in Limestone County a leg up on good-paying jobs.
It’s happening at the county’s Career Technical Center in conjunction with Calhoun Community College.
The classes will leave students with a certificate in advanced manufacturing as well as production technician.
The Career Technical Center’s director, Vince Green, predicts high demand for workers with those skills as the Toyota-Mazda plant and auto supplier businesses come online in the coming years.
Green also said this is the first school in the area to have the advanced manufacturing program.
