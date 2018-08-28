Large pot bust and money seizure in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A large pot bust made in Marshall County. 42-year-old Thomas Jefferson of Guntersville is now facing drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property charges.
Drug agents say they’re seeing more and more large quantities of drugs coming to the area and say none of this is home grown.
The Marshall County Drug Task Force agents say they served a search warrant Friday to a home located in the 2100 block of O’Brig Avenue. That’s where they found approximately six pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun, and nearly $35,000 in cash.
While there, agents also seized six vehicles. Drug agents say it’s not uncommon to see larger quantities of drugs because much of the marijuana now is coming from west coast states where it’s legal and not the old homegrown variety.
“We used to but this is really good stuff. This is from out there where they have these big grows so it’s coming from states like that where it’s legal to have these large grows. They’re growing this really good marijuana and sending it over here,” says Marshall County Drug Task Force Commander John Siggers.
Jefferson was placed in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000.
