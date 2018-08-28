Huntsville manslaughter suspect had 39 other run-ins with law; family honors victim

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Monday, family and friends gathered at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home to honor the life of Michael Redding.
Huntsville police said Redding died in an accident last Friday when Antonio Fearn Jr. crashed his car into Redding’s motorcycle.
Authorities said Fearn was fleeing the University of Alabama in Huntsville police, who were arresting him for breaking and entering charges.
Fearn is charged with manslaughter, attempting to elude an officer and leaving scene of accident with injury.
HPD's Lt. Michael Johnson told WAFF 48 News Huntsville police arrested Fearn eight previous times for breaking and entering, going back to 2011.
Court records show that's only part of a much bigger picture.
WAFF 48 News found 39 court records for Fearn with arrests dating back to 2005.
Nineteen of his charges involved breaking and entering. Others include possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.
He pleaded guilty to five of the 39 charges.
Prosecutors declined to pursue nine charges.
Four charges resulted in the revocation of his probation, and the rest were sent to a grand jury.
It's unclear how much time Fearn has served for the guilty pleas.
Fearn is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.
FAMILY HONORS REDDING
Lt. Col. Michael Redding served in U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense.
He earned the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and five Meritorious Service Medals.
WAFF 48 News spoke to one funeral attendee who worked with Redding at the DOD. The man said Redding’s death was not only a loss for family and friends, but a loss for the country. He said he had great admiration of all the man accomplished, and working with him made the job easier.
Another DOD coworker sent the following statement:
