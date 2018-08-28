Hip hop exhibit opens at Alabama Music Hall of Fame

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - A new exhibit at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame highlights the state’s hip hop achievers. It’s a first for the genre at the Tuscumbia museum.
Exhibit organizers say the display is meant to make visitors aware of hip hop’s place in Alabama and highlight different achievers from throughout the state.
Hip hop is not a genre typically associated with the state, so those who’ve helped set up the exhibit hope it will showcase some history.
The Alabama hip hop exhibit is now on permanent display at the museum. It can be viewed as part of normal admission.
