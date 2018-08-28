Former Hazel Green High School principal to rescind resignation

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - Darrell Long, who resigned as principal of Hazel Green High, intends to reverse that decision, according to his attorneys.
The law firm Mastando & Artrip LLC sent a letter to the school board saying Long will rescind his resignation. The letter reads in part:
“Mr. Long was forced to resign as a result of the threat of termination and criminal prosecution for something he did not do. Please be advised Mr. Long intends to rescind his resignation.”
It is not clear what criminal prosecution they are referring to. Long’s attorney’s say Superintendent Matt Massey threatened Long with criminal proceedings but never said what he’s accused of.
The reason for his resignation earlier this month was not released.
His attorney’s allege Massey forced Long out because he was worried Long would aspired to become a superintendent. The attorneys say there was an investigation by Massey but the “details remain a mystery."
The letter states Long consented to have certain absence notifications removed for students who failed to matriculate and never returned to school. His attorneys say this is a common practice of purging roles for student dropouts.
Long began as principal of Hazel Green in 2009.
