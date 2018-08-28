Driver pulled from burning car on Hwy 72 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Starting near the Madison-Limestone county line, two bystanders jumped into action and pulled an apparent wrong way driver from their flaming car after a wreck.
This happened just before midnight near Highway 72 and Burgreen Road.
We’re told the car was going the wrong way on Highway 72 for some time before it hit another vehicle.
The driver of the other car was fortunate to only get minor injuries. The driver who was pulled from the burning car was much more seriously hurt.
State troopers are promising more information once their preliminary investigation is done.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.