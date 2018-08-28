Debating tax increases to pay for road repair in Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Decatur, a public hearing is taking place Tuesday, August 28th at 6pm. City council members want to hear your opinion about raising taxes in order to get more money to fix roads.
Council member Chuck Ard says something has to be done to fix the roads.
The hearing is to get people’s opinions about a 2-cent gas tax and where all the money, almost $600,000 would be used to repair roads.
Decatur City Council member Chuck Ard says a lot of the roads in the city need to be fixed.
“We know that 5-percent of them are in really bad shape. Now, 5-percent doesn’t seem bad, but that’s 239 segments,” said Ard.
Over time, some of the worst roads get repaired, but it takes too long. Ard says something needs to be done to speed up the process and keep the cars and trucks moving.
"2017 we did a handful of roads because we only had a little over $450,000,” said Ard.
Ard says there’s not enough money in the general fund to improve the roads. One possible solution could be paying more at the pumps.
“With the additional $600,000, we would be able to increase the amount of roads we repair and our city would look better,” said Ard.
The councilman says he’s not endorsing the 2-cent gas tax increase, but he wants to hear what you think about it..
"The meeting is strictly to get people’s input. That’s all we’re trying to do, is find out what do our citizens think about a potential tax that would be used solely for infrastructure and road maintenance,” said Ard.
Other city council members and they say they don’t know how long it will take to get this proposal on an agenda, but Tuesday’s meeting will play a role.
