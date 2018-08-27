48th Annual St. William Seafood Festival being held in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville will be hosting the 48th Annual Seafood Festival on Saturday.
The festival, held on the shores of Lake Guntersville at Civitan Park, provides an opportunity for the church to raise money while featuring food for locals.
Crawfish, gumbo, shrimp, and barbecue chicken will all be served throughout the festival.
You can find more information and directions to the festival by clicking here.
The festival first began in 1971.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.