Sunny and dry with the humidity climbing across the TN Valley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The heat and humidity continues to climb across the Valley as well bringing us more of that summer weather. Temperatures today will be back into the mid 90s, with feels like temperatures climbing into the 100° territory. We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry out there today, but our storm chances will increase every afternoon from here on out.
Temperatures today will be back into the mid 90s, with feels like temperatures climbing into the 100° territory. We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry out there today, but our storm chances will increase every afternoon from here on out.
Every day this week will be very similar. Morning temperatures starting off into the low to mid 70s, high temperatures reaching the mid 90s, and humidity bringing the heat index into the triple digits.
We’ll also have some scattered showers and storms fire up during the afternoon as we get towards peak heating. I hope you like the heat because we will carry this trend through at least Labor Day with more storm chances.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.