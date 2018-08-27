Special Populations Supervisors to be introduced at Topgolf event

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - City officials will be attending an event at Topgolf in Huntsville on Monday.
Mayor Tommy Battle, along with Parks & Recreation Director Steve Ivey, will host a kick-off event at Topgolf to introduce the special populations community to the city’s new special populations supervisor and new programs aimed at accommodating those with adaptive recreation needs.
Tia Clayton joined Parks & Recreation as Special Populations Supervisor in July.
Those within the special populations community and their families will be able to meet the Parks & Recreation staffs and play free golf and games, courtesy of Topgolf.
The kick-off event will be held at the Lower Level Lounge at Topgolf on Monday at 6 p.m.
