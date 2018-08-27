Seven hospitalized in Rogersville due to mysterious liquid

ROGERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Seven people have been hospitalized in Rogersville following a Monday morning traffic stop.
The Chief of Police in Rogersville says that officers confiscated a vape pen during a traffic stop around 6 a.m. While confiscating that pen, liquid reportedly got on an officer’s hand.
Multiple people were then hospitalized after showing symptoms, including two firefighters, two police officers, one paramedic, and two city employees.
Symptoms reportedly included stomach issues, nose bleeding, and headaches.
The lobby of Rogersville Fire Department, Rogersville Town Hall, and the lobby of Killen Fire Department have all been closed.
The vape pen has been taken in for further investigation by the state’s forensics department. Authorities believe it may have contained marijuana, along with another unknown substance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
