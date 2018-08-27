Plans underway to move recycling center in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Decatur or travel down Highway 20, we have good news. Plans are in place to remove a giant eyesore.
The recycling center takes up almost a whole street and every time you travel down Highway 20 it’s hard to miss, but the mayor of Decatur has some good news.
Every day, hundreds of cars travel down Highway 20 going in both directions and it’s not a pretty view.
“One man’s junk is another man’s gold and that’s kind of the case as it relates to recycling," said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.
The recycling yard has stood out like a sore thumb for a lot of years, but there are now new owners. Bowling met with SA Recycling and he asked an important question.
“What can you do to help us clean up this area here, especially on the south side of the road? And much to my surprise, they said there was no need to think or marinate, that they plan on moving that material,” said Bowling.
The mayor of Decatur said it will take about a year to get this mess behind me all cleaned up, but we spoke with some people who say it’s OK to take their time because they’ve dealt with this issue for so long.
"It’s a wonderful blessing. We’re working on residential growth. That’s something as you travel down from the west into Decatur, if that is not there it’s going to make our community look far more appealing,” said Bowling.
The owners of the recycling center plan on moving the inventory and the lot will remain empty.
