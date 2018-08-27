Morgan County man charged with unlawful breaking and entering

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man has been charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in Decatur.
Decatur police say they received a call in reference to unlawful breaking and entering on 6th Avenue SE on October 20, 2016.
During an investigation, police identified Jeremy Taylor as a suspect. A warranted was then issued for him.
Taylor was booked into the Morgan County Jail on unrelated charges on August 24, 2018. Police then executed the warrant for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
