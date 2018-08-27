MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Many of you are headed to the polls on Tuesday, to decide on a 5-mil property tax increase for schools in Muscle Shoals.
Our news partners at the Times Daily snapped pictures of signs all over the city. Yellow urging you to vote no and red urging you to vote yes.
If the tax hike is approved, it would generate a little more than $1,000,000 per year.
What does that mean for you? If your property is assessed at $100,000, your annual property taxes would go up $50 per year.
The money is slated to go towards consolidating Highland Park and Webster Elementary schools, building a new elementary school, safe rooms, and more.
Polls open at 7 a. m. on Tuesday.
