Man shot women drivers, said they ‘should stay home and birth male babies,’ police say

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (RNN) - A man was arrested Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot a female motorist in March.
Authorities said Nicholas D'Agostino, 29, is biased against women drivers, saying they shouldn't be allowed to drive, KRIV reported.
Prosecutors said D’Agostino expressed hostility toward female drivers on his Facebook page, WDIV said, saying they should “stay home and birth male babies.”
They said he’s admitted to five road-rage shootings, including two that resulted in injuries, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram said.
He was arrested in connection with a July 10 incident and had just been released from jail Tuesday after posting a $75,000 bond, KTRK reported.
In the July incident, D'Agostino claimed self defense, saying he shot at the driver after she swerved into his lane twice.
The bullet shattered her windshield and passed through her upper arm before stopping millimeters from her heart, KTRK reported. The bullet is still lodged in her chest, and doctors said it will be removed in the next few months.
In the March 7 road-rage incident, he shot and injured a woman driving out of a gas station. She was also shot in the arm.
Bond has been set at $250,000 for the newest charges.
