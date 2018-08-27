Limestone County mom charged with child porn, soliciting daughter to boyfriend

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - In Limestone County, a man and woman are facing charges of child porn and other child sex-related crimes.
Investigators said the woman willingly allowed her boyfriend to have sex with her teen daughter and produced pornography from the encounters.
WAFF 48 News is not naming the suspects to protect the victim’s identity.
The mother allegedly gave her daughter alcohol and asked her about sex acts she would like to perform. Investigators also said she sent nude photographs of her daughter to he boyfriend.
The man would also give the teen alcohol and try to solicit sex from her when the mother wasn’t home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Mike Blakely said his department got involved when the girl said she was being abused.
Investigators said they found evidence to back up her story. The evidence included computers, birth control for the teen, children’s journals, sex toys, and pictures of multiple children.
