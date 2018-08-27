Koala love: Mom and lost baby joey reunited

TEA TREE GULLY, AUSTRALIA (Seven Network/CNN) – Everyone loves a good reunion story.
Wildlife rescuers in South Australia became foster parents for a baby koala after they found her at the bottom of a tree. Mom was nowhere to be found.
Wayne and Lynette Parsons took her in and bottle fed her to make sure she didn't lose weight.
They also did their best to make the little joey feel at home.
We “had a soft teddy bear tied to the tree, so she could lay on the back to replicate mum," Wayne Parsons said.
Suspecting mom would return, the couple took turns waiting by the tree. After three days, she did.
“Look at you back with mum,” Lynette Parsons said, watching the joey hold tight after the reunion. “Baby was very keen to get back with mum. You could just tell the love was there."
After two nights together in the rescue center, mom and baby were released back into the wild.
"It's something we will never forget and if it happens again we'll do it again,” Lynette Parsons said. “We'll try to find mum.”
Copyright 2018 Seven Network via CNN. All rights reserved.