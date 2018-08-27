Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Officials in Huntsville asking for help to improve and grow the city’s transit system.
The city plans to host three public listening events on Tuesday to hear from citizens as part of a study to improve the system over the next five-to-ten years. Each meeting will reportedly include informational boards and interactive exercises to review progress on the city’s plan.
Officials will also ask for opinions on proposed improvements to the system in the near future.
The city says that consultants will discuss three critical areas of the plan, including Saturday service, an aging population that will live longer and more independently, and a growing workforce in the western industrial corridor.
“We’ve maximized our transit system and this study is taking a close look at our current operating situation and will suggest ways to be more efficient and effective." said Tommy Brown, Director of Parking and Public Transit.
The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, August 28:
- 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Huntsville Senior Center, 2200 Drake Avenue
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Downtown Bus Transfer Center, 500 Church Street
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Showers Recreation Center, 4600 Blue Spring Road
Huntsville’s transit network currently serves around 4,000 citizens every day.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.