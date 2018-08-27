Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet

“Let’s feed people well, let’s create an atmosphere of encouragement, and then let’s put some things in place that are going to really make that transition a little more easier, almost giving them an advantage as they transition. So again that means, work, it means clothes, it means counseling, it means shelter. And so, those are some of the things we hope to be able to provide and our hope is that it’s meaningful to the community today.” said Snell.