Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - People in Huntsville who have recently been released from prison are getting back on their feet thanks to the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
The local church hosted its first annual homecoming celebration today.
The church had employers there looking to hire, counseling, family services and even professional clothing for people to use for job interviews.
Pastor Snell says he just wants to create a space where people feel at home and not judged by the faith community. Their belief is to encourage a smooth integration back into society.
The church is also partnering with Faith in Action Alabama to get people engaged in the voting process.
Pastor Snell says he just wanys to make this transition as easy as possible and give people a second chance.
“Let’s feed people well, let’s create an atmosphere of encouragement, and then let’s put some things in place that are going to really make that transition a little more easier, almost giving them an advantage as they transition. So again that means, work, it means clothes, it means counseling, it means shelter. And so, those are some of the things we hope to be able to provide and our hope is that it’s meaningful to the community today.” said Snell.
Pastor Snell also says although this is the first year they’re doing this but that he hopes he can continue this annually in the future.
