High school bass fishing: It’s a new sport in VT

(RNN) – The scale of high school competition in Vermont is about to grow with the addition of bass fishing as an exhibition sport.
The Vermont Principals’ Association thinks it will have some allure.
The organization approved a two-year trial period for the new high school sport, with at least eight schools prepared to compete in 2018, the Barre Montpelier Times Argus reported.
“We got 16 schools who expressed initial interest, but with the timeline some schools couldn’t start right away,” VPA Bass Fishing Committee Chair Jeff Goodrich said. “We will start small, but I expect we will have growth moving forward.”
High school bass fishing is a popular sport across the country.
The Bass Federation says more than 20,000 anglers participated in high school fishing programs last year. More than 30 states will hold championships in 2018.
For those that question whether bass fishing is an actual sport, the Times Argus reports that school uniforms must be worn during the competitions in Vermont.
There’s no word yet on cheerleaders.
