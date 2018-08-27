Herbicide found mixed with popcorn at Muscle Shoals store

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an accidental exposure to herbicide at Rural King in Muscle Shoals,
The health department reports this exposure was limited in scope, and local hospitals have been briefed on the treatment of this herbicide.
Officials said the herbicide glyphosate, which is used to treat wees, may have accidentally been mixed in the popcorn oil during the preparation process. Between 30 and 40 people obtained popcorn at the store before it was discovered.
Helath officials said there is no ongoing health threat. They advise anyone who ate free popcorn at the store between 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Sunday to contact their physician or local emergency room for guidance if they have symptoms of illness or concerns. Any uneaten remaining popcorn should be discarded.
According to ADPH, glyphosate is of low toxicity to animals and humans, but it is formulated with other ingredients that can cause increased saliva, burns in the mouth and throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Glyphosate is eliminated from the body quickly and does not accumulate.
“According to scientific literature, this is a very self-limiting situation with acute exposure and no long-term effects. Symptoms are likely to have been resolved already and no antidote is required.” said district medical officer Dr. Karen Landers.
Rural King has cooperated with the investigation. The store immediately stopped the popcorn distribution and discarded its popcorn machine before ordering a new one.
The investigation is ongoing.
