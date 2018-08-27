Heat index around 100° the next few days

Fair skies stay in place for the rest of your Monday evening with muggy conditions expected by the morning commute, lows will be in the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be just as hot and humid with a peak heat index around 100 degrees, skies will be mostly sunny with very isolated rain chances in the afternoon hours. The humidity will really ramp up by midweek with more low to middle 90s for high temperatures, scattered rain showers and storms are expected into the afternoon and evening hours for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
This stretch of 90+ degree weather will continue through the Labor Day weekend, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day of the holiday weekend. As of right now there is no sign of Fall-like temperatures, so stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.