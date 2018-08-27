Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services

You can adopt a pet for FREE this week. We’re talking dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
You can adopt a pet for FREE this week. We’re talking dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.
By Amber Eady | August 27, 2018 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 8:49 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s the perfect week to add a furry friend to your family.

Huntsville Animal Services is overflowing and they need your help finding these animals a forever home.

You can adopt a pet for FREE this week. We’re talking dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

READ

All pets come with everything they need including vaccinations.

Shelter workers say they have NO space to take in any more animals so they’re really hoping you’ll take advantage of the special.

It runs Monday through September 1.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.