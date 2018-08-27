Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s the perfect week to add a furry friend to your family.
Huntsville Animal Services is overflowing and they need your help finding these animals a forever home.
You can adopt a pet for FREE this week. We’re talking dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
All pets come with everything they need including vaccinations.
Shelter workers say they have NO space to take in any more animals so they’re really hoping you’ll take advantage of the special.
It runs Monday through September 1.
