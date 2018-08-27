Decatur teen to represent Team USA overseas

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - An Austin Junior High School student is taking his skills on the basketball court overseas!
Elijah Thrower started playing basketball when he was 5-years-old.
Now he’s been selected to represent team USA in the United World Games.
Thrower was selected based on a combination of athletic skills, leadership skills, and academics.
“I’m going to Germany, Italy and Austria to go play basketball overseas for the USA team and it’s a big honor to go play over there and go see different countries,” Elijah Thrower, United World Games Participant.
The United World Games will take place next June.
We wish Elijah all the best!
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.