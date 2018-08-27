DA: Decatur EMS employee tried to cover up fentanyl theft

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - We’re learning new details about a first response EMS employee who was arrested in Decatur. Michael Walter Greenhaw could face even more charges.
The Morgan County district attorney turned this case over to the Decatur police, and the DEA might get involved.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says Michael Greenhaw is suspected of not only stealing medical fentanyl from his employer, but also trying to cover up the crime.
“I received information from a source that conveyed to me information that this particular defendant may have been taking fentanyl from his employer and replacing it with saline,” said Anderson.
Fentanyl is a liquid drug used to help people in extreme pain, which is why paramedics and the company he worked for had the drug. It’s also why the suspected cover-up is a serious crime.
“You has well intended paramedics gone by out there meeting people who called and expecting that ambulance to come fully prepared and if they needed fentanyl, they were getting saline instead,” said Anderson.
The district attorney says the current charges Greenhaw faces come with penalties between two and 20 years behind bars. But the DEA is investigating to determine if there should be even more charges.
“Right now, the case is still under investigation. Currently, he has been charged with two counts of theft of property in second degree. We are exploring with federal agents whether or not federal charges can be brought in this case,” said Anderson.
When it comes to fentanyl, the district attorney also says it doesn’t take much to overdose and die. As of now, he doesn’t know of anybody injured from this case.
