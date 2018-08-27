Case of DeKalb County murder victim stuffed in barrel sent to grand jury

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a British citizen charged with murdering a DeKalb County man then stuffing his body into a 55-gallon drum.
The hearing lasted only about 10 minutes and in the end the judge found probable cause for the murder charge.
22-year-old Marcus Ricketts appeared before a judge Monday morning as investigators testified how he stabbed William Scott Goldin before putting his body in a barrel and filling with concrete.
Goldin was reported missing in May. In July, his body was found behind his Valley Head home inside that barrel after investigators say Ricketts confessed to the crime.
Family members say Ricketts was dating Goldin’s daughter and was in the country on a travel visa after meeting her on Xbox Live.
The victim’s brother says the murder affects him on a daily basis and he wants to see justice done in this case.
“I don’t think I want to see the death penalty for him because I want him to pay every day for what he did and realize when he wakes up that murdering people is wrong and it’s something that just can’t be tolerated,” said Richard Goldin, the victim’s brother.
The case will now go to a DeKalb County grand jury.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.