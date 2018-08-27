Authorities searching for shooting suspect in Franklin County

Donagustin (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) (McGalliard, Mason)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 27, 2018 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:04 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting incident in Franklin County.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 27, 2018

The incident took place on County Road 77 in the Mountain Star Community, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. A victim was reportedly shot multiple times and is now in critical condition.

Officers are still looking for the suspect around the Franklin and Colbert county line area of County Road 77. He has been identified as Leobardo Navarerette Donagustin. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact authorities.

