Authorities searching for shooting suspect in Franklin County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting incident in Franklin County.
The incident took place on County Road 77 in the Mountain Star Community, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. A victim was reportedly shot multiple times and is now in critical condition.
Officers are still looking for the suspect around the Franklin and Colbert county line area of County Road 77. He has been identified as Leobardo Navarerette Donagustin. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact authorities.
