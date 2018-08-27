Alabama troopers to increase patrol efforts during Labor Day weekend

(WAFF) - With Labor Day weekend approaching, troopers in Alabama want to keep motorists safe.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the holiday weekend typically draws higher-than-usual traffic on the roads.
ALEA says that troopers within the Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions will increase patrol efforts, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 31 through midnight, September 3. They say that troopers investigated three traffic fatalities and one drowning during Labor Day weekend in 2017.
Five safety tips are offered to motorists in ALEA’s “Five to Stay Alive”:
- Avoid driving and/or boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Slow down and obey speed limits
- Buckle up - no matter how short your trip
- Avoid the water during inclement weather
- Be cautious when traveling through construction zones.
Troopers from across the state will be conducting sobriety checks and will be working to remove impaired individuals from behind the wheels of vehicleds and boats.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.