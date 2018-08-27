Alabama man wanted in Tennessee on multiple charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in finding 39-year-old Brian Lee Cleckler.
Clecker, who is reportedly from Alabama, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest. and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has been added to TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Authorities say Clecker should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Cleckler’s whereabouts is asked call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
