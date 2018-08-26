National Dog Day

National Dog Day
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 26, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - National Dog Day is observed annually on August 26th.

This day encourages dog ownership of all breeds. Whether mixed or purebred, embrace the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe and abuse-free life.

Dogs give us companionship; they keep us safe, and they aid those in need. It is a goal for many on this day to find homes for all dogs in need of a loving family.

The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Use #NationalDogDay and post photos of your dog on social media. Take your dog for a walk. If you do not have a dog, ask to take your neighbor’s dog for a stroll or volunteer at a shelter.

