Mass shooting leaves multiple dead in downtown Jacksonville, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, FL (RNN) - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that there has been a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Authorities have asked that everyone, including media members stay away from the area.
Police say there are multiple fatalities and many people have been transported.
Authorities say one suspect is dead at the scene, and it is unknown if there is a second suspect.
Authorities say they are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing.
Early reporting stated that the incident occurred at Madden Championship Series competition.
According to CNN, The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.
