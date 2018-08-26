Free adoption at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is overwhelmed with dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
Now is the time to visit the shelter and adopt a shelter pet for FREE during our ‘Dogs and Cats Days of Summer’ adoption special.
The shelter is full of animals with no space for any other pets. These lovable dogs urgently need the community to come to their rescue and take home a new family member.
Help save a shelter dog’s life today! The free adoption special starts Monday, August 27 through Saturday, September 1. This special rate includes the same benefits as a full adoption package. All pets receive a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.
The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
