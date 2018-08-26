Florence police not seeking CALEA accreditation

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Florence police say they will not seek accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Police Chief Ron Tyler says he and several other chiefs from across the state believe it would be more cost-effective to create a state accreditation.
Just this month, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received accreditation.
If you live in Florence, Tyler says you’ll get the same service you’ve always received.
