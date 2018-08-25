‘Unbearable conditions’: Couple allowed children to use, sell drugs, say court documents

WEST PLAINS, MO (KYTV/CNN) – Court documents show a Missouri couple accused of letting their children help package and sell drugs, also allowed them to ingest the drugs and alcohol.
This was all taking place close to a daycare and West Plains High School, in a home that investigators say was, "nearly unbearable."
Drug task force agents were tipped off in March about 37-year-old Carrie Carver and 39-year-old Charles Klein selling drugs at their home.
The agents were told that a 12-year-old was being used to make drug transactions and that other children were allowed to ingest drugs and alcohol at the home.
An undercover agent bought drugs from the 12-year-old inside the home and found a 9-year-old there helping to package the drugs, according to court document.
The entire thing was caught on video and investigators say the parents were in the room helping make the deal.
Documents also show the home is within 600 feet of a daycare, 700 feet of a government housing facility and just under 1,800 feet from the high school.
Days later, a search warrant of the home turned up meth, marijuana, paraphernalia, hypodermic needles, baggies and scales.
Five adults and four kids, the youngest being four, were inside the home at the time of the search.
Investigators said they also found a day's worth of food inside the home, dirty clothes, beds covered with so much clutter that no one could sleep on them.
Authorities also found a room dedicated as an animal shelter where the floor was nearly covered in feces and urine.
Klein pleaded guilty earlier this month to drug charges and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was sentenced to 13 years, 10 years and four years for the drug charges and seven years for each endangering of a child charge.
All sentences are set to run concurrently.
As for Carver, she didn't plead guilty, rather she took a plea deal meaning there is enough evidence to prosecute her.
She is due for sentencing late next month.
