Teams kick off high school football season across north Alabama

(WAFF) - It’s the first Friday of high school football across north Alabama. It’s week zero across the Valley, where teams play jamboree games, out of state games, or games within a classification, but in different regions.
A big game in Madison pitted Bob Jones against Christian Brothers, The Patriots trailed 16-10 late in the fourth quarter but rallied to score on the final play of the game to win 17-16.
In Montgomery, the annual Champions Challenge brought James Clemens to town to face Thompson. The Warriors were led by Talia Tagovailoa, brother of current Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Talia threw for over 300 yards and held the Jets to just 7 point in a 38-7 win.
In Tigers country, one of the best game day atmosphere’s in the area, Hartselle hosted Athens at J.P. Cain Stadium. Austin quarterback Robert Godsey kept it himself for a hard 10 yards He gets a Championship belt for that. Athens still beat Hartselle 24-17.
On the campus of Alabama A&M and Louis Crews Stadium. Mae Jemison hosted Gardendale. The Jags defense made a stand early, Gardendale got on the board first with a short yardage touchdown. Gardendale won 38-21.
Over at Milton Frank Stadium, Class 6A matchup between Lee and Columbia. Lee was up 6-0, but Columbia finally got on the board courtesy of Cameron Lopez to Ja-Maison Gilmore for 6. Lee still came out victorious 34-6.
Over in Gurley. Madison County, now in Class 5A, hosted Class 7A Buckhorn. Early in the first quarter after Madison County recovered a Buckhorn fumble, quarterback Austin Mills handed off to Makai Burnett-Miles, a 5-yard sprint and Madison County took the lead. The Bucks come back and took the game 10-7.
In Rams country, Asbury hosted Class 3A member Brindlee Mountain. The Rams, playing for the first time in their new stadium, went up 6-0 in the first half. But Asbury got their first win in school history 19-7
DAR entertained Westminster Christian Academy Friday night. Westminster took it 58-33.
The Red Devils of Elkmont hosted the Clements Colts at Boss Hill Stadium. Colts won 29-0.
The West Morgan Rebels, Class 4A, traveled to Ardmore, a Class 5A member. Ardmore earned a 52-39 victory.
Switching over to Class 5A, a rivalry renewed over in Arab. The Knights hosted Boaz in their beautiful new stadium. The Knights ushered in their new head coach, Oscar Glasscock, who came from Mountain Brook. But the Pirates went on to secure the win 42-17.
And switching over to the Class 1A matchup between Waterloo and Woodville, all eyes were on sophomore quarterback Jackson Peek. He scored the first touchdown for the Panthers with a quarterback sneak, but the first quarter belonged to Waterloo. Waterloo went on to win 47-7.
Stay with WAFF 48 Sports each Friday for Friday Night Fever and our Game and Play of the Week.
