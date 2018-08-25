“Saved in the City” Women’s Expo being held at Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Saturday was all about at the Von Braun Center.
The three-day, “Saved in the City” Women’s Expo wrapped up on Saturday and event organizers say the day was all about pampering, delicious treats, health, and finance.
A mental health panel was also held during the conference on Saturday.
“Events like this are for not only for just the city of Huntsville because of course it brings revenue but it also brings awareness and brings awareness to women from all over the world and were able to just come together as a community.” said Shalae Morgan, founder of Thrifting Huntsville.
