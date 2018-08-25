3 retiring crossing guards honored in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police presented several honors at City Hall Friday morning. They recognized the officer of the month and three crossing guard retirees.
The crossing guards have more than 130 years of combined service to the police department.
Thelma Carter, the longest serving crossing guard in Decatur's history with 57 years of service, began that work in February 1961 at Banks-Caddell Elementary School.
Carter was unable to be at the ceremony Friday, so her grandson, Jamie Webster, accepted the department's gift on her behalf. He said her decades spent serving the schools were very fulfilling.
“She worked 59 consecutive years. Didn't miss a year. And she started crossing, it was Gordon Bibb back then. Now it’s Banks-Caddell. But she started crossing when my mother was in the third grade, going to school there. And then I went to school there in fourth grade. She crossed me and my sister. And she was still crossing there up until, this is her last year,” said Webster.
Annie Edmonds was hired in October 1974. She is retiring from her post at Julian Harris Elementary School. Edmonds said she finds peace in retiring through strong bonds she formed with the children over the years.
“I can't explain it. The love and the compassion that I showed them. And they will always look for me,” said Edmonds.
“One parent told me that the child would cry before she would leave home. And she told her, ‘OK, you'll see the school guard.’ And she perked up. And that was one of my rewards that I have. I just enjoyed the job,” she said.
Edmonds said she will spend her retirement following a plan she says God has for her.
Bobbie Wright began working as a crossing guard in November 1980. Wright will retire from her position working with students at Brookhaven Middle School.
Decatur police presented each of the retirees with a gift for their service to the community.
“We are most thankful for their commitment to the safety of our schools and the many children they have impacted through their duties,” the department states in a news release.
Along with the retires, officer Jasmin Ferizovic has honored as officer of the month.
“Officer Ferizovic’s successful community policing skills and responsive action directly reflect the values and mission of the Decatur Police Department,” the release stated.
The department stated that Ferizovic, who is originally from Bosnia, is known for his keen attention to detail and thorough investigative abilities on his patrol shifts.
When a local laundromat reported a robbery and several disturbances, Ferizovic made a point to speak at length with the business and gather additional information about the description of the suspect.
He tracked that suspect down within two days and gave detectives crucial information they needed to make the arrest.
