IRS warning of new letter scam

(WAFF) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning of a scam involving a letter pretending to be from them.
The IRS says the letter may look official, but it is not. They say that thieves will often change their tactics to get information and money from consumers.
You can find more information on what steps the IRS will take to contact you by visiting their website.
The IRS also says that they will not call to demand immediate payment or threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement, but they will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes. If you do owe taxes, the IRS will instruct taxpayers to make payments to the “United States Treasury”.
