I-65 lane in Limestone County closed over weekend

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - There will be a single-lane closure on Interstate 65 over the weekend for road word.
The closure will be northbound at the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass north of Exit 340 (Interstate 565) in Limestone County.
Contractor Wiregrass Construction will close the northbound inside lane at 8 p.m. Friday to remove and replace a concrete end slab on the bridge. The closure will continue overnight, all day Saturday, and possibly Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
All lanes are expected to be open prior to the morning rush on Monday.
The work is part of a $15.4 million project to resurface 12.4 miles of I-65 between milepost 339 (north of the Tennessee River Bridge) and Exit 351 (U.S. 72).
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.