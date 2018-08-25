Hot & humid Sunday with a long stretch of 90s ahead

Partly cloudy skies will gradually clear for the rest of your Saturday evening leaving you with excellent viewing of the Sturgeon full moon, lows will fall into the lower 70s with muggy conditions expected Sunday morning. More sunshine and heat is in the forecast for your Sunday afternoon with a peak heat index of 99 degrees. The work week will start of dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s, the humidity will come roaring back as well. Heat index values for the work week will likely be between 95 and 102 degrees each afternoon.