Heat and humidity fill the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We are much warmer out there this morning compared to the last two days and that is because that humidity has crept back in.
We’re into the upper 60s in most spots with a few low 70s this morning. The light wind is also bringing the chance for some patchy fog this morning.
The humidity will continue to climb throughout the day today and that will bring in some clouds today. Despite a partly cloudy afternoon we will still have some heat move in.
High temperatures today will be into the low 90s for most, possibly cooler for those in northeast Alabama.
Wind will stay from the south today and Sunday which will continue to bring in more and more moisture. Your Sunday looks to be hot and humid with feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s, possibly near 100°.
I expect plenty of sunshine for Sunday which will warm us up a little more. We could see some scattered storms fire up later in the day depending on how hot we get and if we can get something to fire up those storms. Get used to the heat because it looks like we will deal with the intense heat through at least Labor Day.
