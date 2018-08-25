Disney World workers reach deal for $15 minimum wage

They’ll also get a bonus

Disney World workers reach deal for $15 minimum wage
Disney has reached a deal with unions to raise the minimum wage for Walt Disney World workers to $15 an hour. (Walt Disney World)
August 25, 2018 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 4:48 PM

(CNN) – The minimum wage for workers at Walt Disney World could be going up significantly.

Disney reached a tentative deal with unions late Friday night to hike the wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

That increases starting wages by 50 percent for thousands of park and resort employees.

Workers will also receive a $1,000 bonus that was promised earlier this year.

Union members will vote on the deal Sept. 5. It's expected to easily pass.

The agreement comes about a month after Disney reached a similar deal to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15 for its Disneyland workers in Anaheim, CA.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.