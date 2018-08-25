Disney World workers reach deal for $15 minimum wage

(CNN) – The minimum wage for workers at Walt Disney World could be going up significantly.
Disney reached a tentative deal with unions late Friday night to hike the wage to $15 an hour by 2021.
That increases starting wages by 50 percent for thousands of park and resort employees.
Workers will also receive a $1,000 bonus that was promised earlier this year.
Union members will vote on the deal Sept. 5. It's expected to easily pass.
The agreement comes about a month after Disney reached a similar deal to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15 for its Disneyland workers in Anaheim, CA.
