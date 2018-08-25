Authorities investigating infant death in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway following an incident in Triana.
Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are currently conducting interviews concerning this incident.
The Madison County Coroner confirms that the victim is an infant who was shot. The one-year-old reportedly died at Huntsville Hospital.
WAFF is working to learn more on this incident. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
