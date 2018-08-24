UAH professor: It’s best to think,“how will people perceive this post?”

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s a story many of you are talking about on social media, a NASA internship ends before it starts after a Twitter user posted profanity and insults a noted space figure.
On Monday, Twitter User Naomi H. announced she had been accepted for a NASA internship, using profanity in her tweet. saying, “Everyone shut the blank up. I got accepted for a NASA internship.”
Member of the National Space Council, former NASA astronaut trainer and respected writer, Homer Hickam replied, writing, “Language.”
It seems Naomi H. didn’t know who Hickam was, as she replied to him with even more vulgar language.
All the tweets have since been deleted, but Naomi H. has since lost her internship offer.
One communications professor at UAH says Naomi H.'s post and response have a lot to do with the fact that we don’t think before we post on social media.
“She doesn’t have a job because of one mistake, not thinking about the consequences,” said Padica Sheldon, UAH professor of Business and Communication.
Dr. Sheldon says before you post, it’s best to think, “how will people perceive this post?”
Hickam says since that Naomi H. reached out to apologize, he believes she deserves a position in the Aerospace Industry and he’s now helping her secure a job better than the offer she had previously.
