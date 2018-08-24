Suspect in viral child porn video gets plea deal

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - The man wanted in two states for sexually assaulting a child in a viral video has agreed to a plea deal in federal court.
The binding plea agreement got Germaine Moore a prison sentence of 50 years.
The deal combines the charges in Alabama’s Middle District, Elmore County, and the Eastern District of Michigan.
The 44-year-old was the target of an international manhunt after he was identified in a viral video showing the sexual assault of a young girl.
The video was reportedly created in Detroit, but Moore was arrested in his hometown near Montgomery in February.
Moore was accused of sexually abusing three girls under the age of 12 between 2011 and 2017 in Alabama and Michigan.
Moore reportedly said little during his appearance in federal court.
